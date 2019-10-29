Woodville man dies in Wakulla County crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A 78-year-old Woodville man died after a traffic accident in Wakulla County on Tuesday night.

Kenneth Chadwell's Chevrolet Monte Carlo was traveling eastbound on State Road 30 when it left the pavement and veered into a ditch, said the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle hit two trees before overturning and coming to a rest on its roof, Troopers said.

FHP said it is not know what caused the accident. Chadwell's Chevy was the only vehicle involved and he was the only occupant inside, according to the official press release. The release states he was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved.

Chadwell was pronounced dead at the scene. FHP was assisted by the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office and county Fire Rescue.