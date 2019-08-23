One hospitalized after shooting in Tallahassee

By WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 1700 block of Joe Louis Street.

Officials arrived on the scene at around 5:20 this afternoon regarding a person who was allegedly shot. That person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

TPD's Violent Crimes Unit has been assigned to the case. Police say they're interviewing all known witnesses and processing the scene. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at (850) 891-4200. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (850 574-TIPS.