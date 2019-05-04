One injured in Wakulla County school bus crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash in Wakulla county that left one person injured.

Troopers say the school bus was traveling west on Summer Wind Circle North. Another vehicle, an Isuzu Rodeo driven by 16-year-old Garrett Edenfield from Crawfordville, was traveling north on Summer Wind Circle West and approaching a curve.

According to FHP, the driver of the school bus, 29-year-old Tanisha Scott of Crawfordville, failed to make the curve, and traveled into the second vehicle's lane. The bus then hit the side of Edenfield's vehicle.

Thankfully, Edenfield and his passenger, 15-year-old Dominick Hagen of Crawfordville, were not injured in the crash. Scott on the other hand, suffered some minor injuries.