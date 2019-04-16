One injured in early-morning shooting

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Tallahassee early Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Tallahassee Police Department responded to 1214 Capital Circle NE just after 4 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting incident. A small shopping and dining complex is listed at the address.

When officers and emergency personnel arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with TPD's Violent Crimes Unit are interviewing all known witnesses and processing the scene. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to please call (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.