One injured in rollover crash in Jefferson County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 22, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle overturned in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

According to Jefferson County Fire Rescue, the crash happened on Tram Road west of Gamble Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say the car overturned before colliding with a tree.

One person inside the vehicle was transported to a local hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Wacissa Volunteer Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.