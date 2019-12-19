One killed after car collides into horse trailer

By WCTV Eyewitness News

December 19, 2019

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says one person is dead after their car collided with a horse trailer last night.

Troopers say the accident happened when 61-year-old Donna Abecasis of Citra, Florida was backing up her horse trailer onto Highway 27 from Northeast 25th Street. A Toyota Camry, driven by 57-year-old Khaled Hamed of Ocala, was heading southbound on Highway 27 and collided into the front of the trailer and the rear of Abecasis' vehicle.

FHP says Khaled died on the scene. Abecasis suffered only minor injuries. Authorities are still trying to determine if other factors, such as alcohol, played a role in the crash.