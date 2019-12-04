One killed, another injured after head-on collision on I-10

By WCTV Eyewitness News

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-10 Westbound, near Mile Marker 260.

The crash happened at around 11:30 last night. Troopers say 36-year-old Robert Gray of Tallahassee was heading the wrong way on I-10. FHP claims he was traveling eastbound on I-10 westbound. The driver of the other vehicle, 20-year-old Eric Ricketts, Jr. of Riviera Beach, was heading westbound in the same lane of travel, and their two cars collided head-on.

Eric was pronounced dead on the scene. Robert is currently being treated for minor injuries. FHP is investigating as to whether or not other factors, such as alcohol, played a role.