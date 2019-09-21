One killed, another seriously injured after truck overturns

By WCTV Eyewitness News

September 21, 2019

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on State Road 20 in Alachua County.

Troopers say a Chevy Silverado driven by 27-year-old Cody Linne of Gainesville was heading eastbound on State Road 20, when for unknown reasons, ran off the roadway. FHP says Linne tried to veer back onto the road, but his truck overturned, ejecting him from the drivers seat.

Linne was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger, 26-year-old Eric Mitchell of Earleton, Florida, was transported to a hospital where he's currently being treated for serious injuries.