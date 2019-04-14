One killed, another seriously injured in Gilchrist County crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Gilchrist County that killed one person and seriously injured another.

The accident happened on State Road 26, just west of County Road 337. Troopers say 24-year-old Toby Long of Trenton, Florida was driving westbound on State Road 26 and crossed the median, striking a Sedan driven by 64-year-old Roland Perry of Chiefland.

FHP reports that both vehicles overturned. The Sedan rotating clockwise, and coming to a final rest in the eastbound lane. The pickup overturned and left the road onto the South shoulder.

Long has been transported to Shands UF and is in serious condition. Perry was pronounced dead on the scene.

