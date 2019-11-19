One killed in Alachua County pedestrian crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Road 222 in Alachua County that killed a pedestrian.

Troopers say 60-year-old Dwight Jenkins of Melrose, Florida was heading westbound on State Road 222 near Northwest 64th Street, when a pedestrian; 45-year-old Greggory Branch of Gainesville, walked in front of him and got hit. Authorities say he died on the scene.

According to FHP, Greggory was not using a crosswalk while attempting to cross the road.