One killed in Lake City double shooting

June 16, 2020

June 16, 2020

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Lake City Police Department says it has arrested a suspect in connection to a double shooting from early Tuesday morning in which one person was killed.

Police say they responded to the area of Northwest Franklin Street around 2:42 a.m. When officers arrived, two shooting victims were found and a suspect was identified, LCPD says.

Police say the suspect initially ran away from the area, but they were later found and arrested.

Police gave first aid to both victims, and then they were flown to the University of Florida Health Center in Gainesville. One of the victims died, while the other is still in critical condition, according to police.

Police say this is an active investigation, and the motive for the shooting is unclear. LCPD says it believes an argument between the three people, who all knew each other, ultimately led to the shooting.

