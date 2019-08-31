One killed in U-Haul truck crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a U-Haul truck that killed one person.

Troopers say the truck was driving west on I-10 near mile marker 301, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the roadway to the right, traveling on the shoulder and colliding head-first with a tree.

FHP says the driver, an unnamed 75-year-old man from New Orleans, Louisiana, was transported to a hospital where he later died.