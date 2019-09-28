One killed in fiery Taylor County crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

September 28, 2019

TAYLOR CO. Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Taylor County that killed one person.

Troopers say a Mercedes driven by 26-year-old Jarrod Anderson of Perry was heading westbound on Woods Creek Road. FHP believes Anderson collided with another vehicle in the roadway, ran onto the grassy shoulder, rotated and hit a tree. After the crash, the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Authorities say a nearby witness pulled Anderson from the vehicle. He was then transported to a hospital where he later died. Circumstances around the crash are still under investigation.

This is a developing story.