One killed in fiery crash in Madison County

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 18, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Madison County early Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on US Highway 221 just north of NW Reaper Church Road.

The crash report states that a pickup truck pulling a trailer was traveling north on US Highway 221 when the vehicle suddenly crossed the southbound lane of traffic into the grass shoulder. Troopers say the truck hit a tree and then caught on fire.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. FHP has not yet been able to identify the victim.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison County EMS and Greenville Fire and Rescue assisted the Florida Highway Patrol on scene.