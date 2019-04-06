One killed, three injured in Suwannee County crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 6, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Suwannee County.

Troopers say 55-year-old Michael Hrinko, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was traveling on Interstate 75 north near mile marker 440 when one of his tires malfunctioned. Hrinko traveled onto the inside shoulder before overcorrecting the car, causing it to cross all three lanes of the roadway.

Hrinko's vehicle hit a wire fence before overturning in a grassy field east of the interstate.

Hrinko suffered minor injuries. 29-year-old Heather Hrinko and a 9-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 74-year-old Shirley Brazier, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was killed in the accident.