One killed, two critically injured in Levy County crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 19, 2019

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Levy County that killed one, and left two others with critical injuries.

Troopers say a Chevy Trailblazer driven by 30-year-old Amanda Cassidy of Williston, Florida was traveling west on State Road 121. A Dodge driven by 77-year-old Janet Shirley, also of Williston, was driving east on the same road. For unknown reasons, authorities say Cassidy drifted into the eastbound lane and hit the front of Janet's vehicle.

Cassidy and a six-year-old passenger are being treated for critical injuries at the hospital. Janet was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities are still looking into other factors that could have contributed to the accident.

This is a developing story.