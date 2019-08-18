One killed, two injured in Marion County crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 18, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Marion County that killed one and injured two others.

Troopers say a Toyota Corolla and a Chevy Van were traveling westbound on a private roadway on SE Highway 42. For unknown reasons, FHP says the front of the Corolla hit the back of the van, and hit it again two more times.

Emergency officials transported the driver of the Corolla two a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officials haven't released his name yet, but they say he's a 79-year-old man from Ocala, Florida.The occupants of the other vehicle, 39-year-old William Ihle of Fort Mccoy, and 41-year-old Melissa Danley of Ocala sustained minor injuries and are expected to be okay.