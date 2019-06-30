Fatal single car accident in Wakulla County leaves one man dead

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal car accident on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road in Wakulla County leaves one man dead.

The accident happening near 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, The driver was traveling eastbound on MLK Jr. Memorial Rd. and ran off the road while attempting to go around a curve in the road.

The driver attempted to get back on the road, but over-corrected himself, causing the vehicle to cross over both lanes of the road.

The vehicle went into the westbound shoulder, where it struck multiple trees.

The driver, now identified as 27-year-old Keifer T. Brandon of St. Marks, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash shut down the road for about three hours.

