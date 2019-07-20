One man dead after single car crash in Alachua County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 20, 2019

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. –One man is dead after losing control of his vehicle in Alachua County early Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happening while the victim, identified as 29-year-old Troy Pryor Jr. of Alachua, was driving north on NE 98th Street at around 12:45 Saturday morning.

Pryor lost control of his vehicle for unspecified reasons, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Pryor was trapped under the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only person in the vehicle.