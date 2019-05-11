One person critically injured in Raa Drive crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

May 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash which left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened on the 1600 block of Raa Avenue. Officials and emergency responders were called to the scene at around 7:40 tonight, and immediately provided medical attention to the driver. This person is now in the hospital with critical injuries.

Homicide investigators were also called to investigate the crash due to its severity. All north and southbound lanes on High Road is currently closed from Raa Avenue to Sunset Lane.

TPD is asking anyone with information to call them at 850-891-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call crime stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.