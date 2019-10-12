One person dead after car crash in Marion County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after an early Saturday morning single-car crash in Marion County.

The crash happening on County Road 318 eastbound near NW 20th Avenue around 5:15 Saturday morning .

For unknown reasons, the car ran off the road and collided with a fence.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The only details released about the victim so far is that he is a 34-year-old male. His next-of-kin are currently being notified of his death.