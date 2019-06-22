One person dead after exiting moving vehicle, being ran over in Suwannee County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 22, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla.--- Authorities say one person is dead after being run over after exiting a moving vehicle.

The incident happening around midnight on Saturday on 142nd Street.

The passenger of the vehicle proceeded to get out of the vehicle while the car was still in motion.

The driver of the vehicle ended up running over the passenger.

The passenger was taken to Shands Live Oak, where the passenger was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released, as next of kin are being notified.

This incident is now under investigation.

