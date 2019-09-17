One person dead in Columbia County I-75 crash near MM 414

By: Patricia Matamoros | WCJB News

September 17, 2019

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident on I-75 Southbound by mile marker 414.

According to the report, all southbound lanes are blocked and the left northbound lane is blocked.

FHP is confirming one person is dead.

Lieutenant Patrick Riordan with the Florida Highway Patrol says, two semis and a vehicle were involved.

"There's a lot of road damage because the vehicles burned, it's going to be something the Department of Transportation has to evaluate. Once they give us the green light that the roads okay to be opened back up, we are going to open it up. We certainly don't like to keep the road closed any longer than we have to but you can see we've got a big scene here, very large, a lot of debris, a lot of damage, so we are going to be here for a while," Riordan also said.

In a video a viewer sent TV20, you can see a fiery crash with two semis on the road.

We will have more information once it is released.

Copyright 2019 WCJB. All rights reserved.