One person dead in Marion County after hit and run incident

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 2, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – One person is dead after a hit and run incident early Saturday morning on County Road 42 in Marion County.

Florida Highway Patrol says that it happened near the area of SE 102nd Court Road.

FHP saying that a motorcycle was traveling west when a silver car hit the rear of the motorcycle, ejecting both the driver and passenger from the car.

The passenger of the car landed in the center of the eastbound lane when another unknown vehicle ran over them, then kept driving.

That passenger died from their injuries. Their identity is currently not released, as next of kin is being notified.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

FHP is now on the lookout for a silver 2001 to 2007 Toyota Sequoia with left front and front end damage.

They're also looking for a 1998 to 2000 model Toyota Corolla with possible left front and front damage.

Anyone with information on the vehicles or drivers are asked to call 1-800-387-1290 or Marion County Crime Stoppers.