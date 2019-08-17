One person injured after crashing a stolen Liberty County patrol vehicle

By WCTV Eyewitness News

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a stolen Liberty County patrol vehicle.

FHP says while visiting an off-duty Liberty County Deputy, 21-year-old Jeffery Holcomb got keys to the patrol vehicle without the permission of the deputy. Witnesses who were also with the deputy followed the vehicle until they lost sight of it on County Road 67.

Troopers say while Holcomb tried making a left curve while speeding, the vehicle rotated clockwise onto the grass shoulder and hit two trees. In the collision, Holcomb hit his head on the windshield because Troopers say he wasn't wearing his seatbelt.

Holcomb is being treated for serious injuries at the Tallahassee Regional Hospital. FHP says the accident was "alcohol-related," and that charges are pending at this time.