By WCTV Eyewitness News

May 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Blountstown Highway that left one person injured.

Not much is known at the moment, but LCSO is saying it's an active investigation and one person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

We will post more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.