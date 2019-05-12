One person injured in Levy County Crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

LEVY CO., Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Levy County that left one person with serious injuries.

Troopers say 23-year-old Cody Beckham was driving east on State Road 24 and for unknown reasons, left the road onto the south shoulder. FHP says he then over corrected, crossing over into both lanes of traffic, and left the road onto the north shoulder. After that, Cody's vehicle hit a stump, went airborne, rolled over twice before coming to a final rest.

Cody was ejected a few feat from his vehicle. Troopers say that he was not wearing his seatbelt. He has been transported to Shands UF and is being treated for serious injuries.