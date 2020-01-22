One person killed, another seriously hurt in Marion County crash

By Austin Winkler | WCTV Eyewitness News

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Marion County that killed one person.

Troopers say 62-year-old Eugene Flechas of Williston, Florida was heading northbound on U.S. Highway 27 on the outside lane. Another vehicle, driven by 51-year-old Alvaro Navarro of Bronson, Florida was also heading northbound in the inside lane, in front of Eugene. FHP says Eugene's car struck the rear of Alvaro's car.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Alvaro is being treated for serious injuries. Eugene sadly died from the crash.