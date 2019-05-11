One person killed by a train in Valdosta

By WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta Police are investigating an incident where a woman was hit and killed by a train.

The crash happened on Gornto Road. Upon arrival officials found the adult female pedestrian who had come in contact with the train. The pedestrian's identity isn't being released because her next of kin have yet to be notified, but officials describe her as an African American in her mid-twenties.

No other details have been released, as police are still looking into what has happened.

This is a developing story.

