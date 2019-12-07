One person killed in Suwannee County crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 7, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 10 early Saturday morning.

The vehicle was heading east on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, it crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with a large tree near the road, according to a press release from FHP. Troopers say the vehicle then caught on fire as a result of the impact.

The name of the driver has not been released as of the time of this posting.