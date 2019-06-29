One person killed, two critically injured in single vehicle crash in Wakulla County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 29, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla.– One person is dead and two others are in the hospital suffering from critical injuries after a Friday evening car accident.

Florida Highway Patrol responding to the scene at around 10:30 Friday evening.

The crash happening at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road in Wakulla County.

The vehicle was driving on a curve when it drifted off of the roadway and onto the westbound shoulder.

The vehicle continued in that direction, where it struck several small trees.

The vehicle overturned as the driver attempted to get back on the roadway, ejecting both the driver and passenger from the vehicle.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The driver, now identified as 20-year-old Trafton Shiver, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The passengers, 49-year-old Allen Shiver and 42-year-old Jill Shiver, are both suffering from critical injuries.