One person seriously injured after crash in Madison County

By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 27, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Madison County that left one person with serious injuries.

Troopers say a Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 35-year-old Janie Dixon of Fort Walton Beach, was heading eastbound on I-10 in the inside lane. FHP says Dixon traveled in a clockwise motion across the roadway onto the shoulder and hit a tree. After the impact, the Trailblazer became "fully engulfed in the tree line." Troopers says Dixon told them that she fell asleep at the wheel after driving all day.

She's currently being treated in the hospital for serious injuries. Right now, FHP is charging her with "failure to drive in a single lane."