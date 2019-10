WCTV Eyewitness News

October 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) - One person is injured after suffering a gunshot wound at 3000 South Adams Street early Tuesday morning.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was transported to the hospital with what is being described as non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

TPD is asking anyone with information to call their office at 850-891-4200 or 850-574-TIPS.

