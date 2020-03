By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 11, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga (WCTV) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health's South Health District has one new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Lowndes County.

According to health officials the individual is currently hospitalized, the source of the exposure is unknown at this time.

The Georgia Department of Health says the risk of the coronavirus to the general public remains low.

