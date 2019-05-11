One seriously injured in Marion County Crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that left one person seriously injured.

Troopers say a white Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on I-75, approaching mile marker 343. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway onto the grassy shoulder. The driver, 33-year-old Brandon Ceon of Titusville, Florida, tried getting the vehicle back on the road but overcorrected, heading across all three travel lanes and slamming his car into the guard rail. The force of the crash caused his car to overturn on its top.

FHP says that Ceon was wearing his seatbelt during the time of the crash. He's been transported to a nearby hospital, being treated for serious injuries. Charges are pending at this time.

