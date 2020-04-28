One seriously injured in Tallahassee Shooting

By WCTV Eyewitness News

April 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Branch Street.

Officials responded to the scene just before 2:30am. TPD says one person has been transported to a local hospital with "serious injuries."

Not much information is known at this time as to what happened, or who was involved. Authorities are saying it's still an active investigation. If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call police at 850-891-4200.

This is a developing story.