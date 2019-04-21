One seriously injured in Wahnish Way crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Wahnish Way and West Orange Avenue.

The incident happened just before 6:30 in the afternoon. Upon arrival, emergency responders immediately provided medical attention to both of the drivers. Homicide investigators were also called to the scene because the crash was so significant. No deaths are being reported as of yet, but one of the drivers is in the hospital with serious injuries.

TPD is asking anyone with information to give them a call at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.