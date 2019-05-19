One sustained minor injuries in Madison County crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

May19, 2019

MADISON CO., Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single car crash in Madison County that left the driver with minor injuries.

Troopers say 26-year-old Virgina Usina of Jennings, Florida was driving westbound on State Road 6 at Cattail Drive. Officials say Usina traveled northwest off the roadway onto the unpaved shoulder, running the front of her car into a culvert.

Her car overturned completely and landed on the passenger side. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and are treating her for minor injuries. A one-year-old was also in the car with her, but she sustained no injuries.

