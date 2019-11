By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- One person has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Perkins Street and North Monroe Street on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling on Perkins and ran a red light. Another vehicle was proceeding through the intersection and t-boned the other car.

Officials say the scene is being cleared now.

This is a developing story.