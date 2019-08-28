One teacher commented #CleartheList, now shes receiving supplies for her 1st grade class

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The day is just like any other over at Sabal Palm Elementary. Except, one 1st grade teacher, Kristine Gregory, is getting new school supplies for her 19 students, and its all thanks to a hashtag: #CleartheList.

The goal is to help keep students at their best throughout the school year, while also helping teachers have what they need to be effective in the classroom.

Enivision saw the nationwide trend, and decided to pay it forward to teachers in North Florida and South Georgia, collaborating with other businesses like Bow Stern, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Target Print and Copy. So far, over 100 teachers have commented their Amazon Wish Lists, each asking for various supplies. These businesses have already cleared ten.

And Wednesday afternoon, Bow Stern with Envision got to make their first delivery to the lucky winner, Kristine Gregory.

Assistant Principal Shannon Davis opens the door to Gregory's classroom, and the children's faces light up to see boxes of supplies.

After taking a chance on a social media post by Envision Credit Union, Gregory never thought her wishes would come true, "The kids won't have to worry about that we can wipe our desks down and our noses and keep our hands clean and fresh."

Gregory turns to her storage shelf, which at the moment, only holds one tissue box and one hand sanitizer, that is supposed to last her till the rest of the school year. Gregory, normally makes multiple shopping trips, to provide the proper environment for her kids, but this is a warm welcome, "It is just an amazing help, because now I do not have to worry about it because I can just pull out a new box of tissues without having to say I have to run to the store tonight and get some more."

Although the Puffs and Chlorox were a needed addition, the real need was for notebooks. Gregory explains that her students have been doing their daily math drills on loose leaf, not being able to keep record of their progression or show parents their progress, "We weren't going to be able to use actual notebooks before I was just going to staple some paper together that way we had them."

However, now, the students have and own a proper 1st grade math journal, "Each day what we do is just open up," Gregory grabs a journal and demonstrates, "write the day, and write our math problem of the day and then I check it. They get a little reward, and it just encourages them to keep track of their work each day and their math skills."

Businesses like Envision, were able to see their contributions in action. Kelli Walters, the Community Development Manager for Envision shares, "It is kind of just a wake-up call I guess to see the practical things these teachers need."

And from one hashtag, Envision managed to get Bow Stern on board. Molly Collins the VP of PR for the company says, "It was heartfelt it was touching to see the kids excitement when we walked into their class and just the excitement of that really puts things into perspective."

These companies are encouraging others, individuals and businesses, to take part in this initiative. Bow Stern announced Wednesday that they have invited Clothesline, Gandy Printers and Thomas House to take part in paying it forward.

Teachers like Gregory are grateful and hope that other teachers will also receive the same help, "It helps us keep our classroom stocked and allows us to focus more on the students and making the classroom feel more like home so that way when they come to school they feel welcome and ready to go and they don't have to worry about anything."