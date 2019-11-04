One teen killed, another in serious condition after head-on crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 4, 2019

LEON COUNTY, FL (WCTV) – A 16-year-old girl is killed after a head-on crash Sunday evening on State Road 267.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was a passenger in a 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by a 14-year-old female. FHP tells us her injuries are critical.

Troopers also tell us Charlotte Raker, 63, was the driver of the other vehicle involved. She is said to have serious injuries.

FHP is still investigating this crash and is awaiting further confirmation to see if alcohol played a factor in the head-on crash.