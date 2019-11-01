Tallahassee Hot Yoga shooting one year later: businesses upgrade security, partner with TPD

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In the wake of last year's tragic mass shooting at Tallahassee Hot Yoga, many businesses are taking their safety into their own hands, upgrading their security and partnering with TPD in active shooter trainings.

"It will be a day that everyone will remember," said Tallahassee Police Department Public Information Officer Damon Miller Jr.

Officer Miller discussed lessons learned.

"I think the stabbing that happened recently, that was a testament to hey, we've kind of been here before," he said.

Miller also discussed the importance of businesses and property owners taking safety precautions.

He said business owners often do not know their security cameras are not working until something happens; by then, it's too late for the surveillance footage to be of use.

"That's very vital information that we need to pass on to everyone else," said Miller. "That was key in the incident that happened on Monroe Street in Taco Bell, we had to get that picture out to everyone to show them what the suspect looks like."

TPD's Community Relations unit can perform home or business checks on cameras, locks, and lighting, free of charge.

TPD also provides active shooter training to groups that request it, including churches, businesses, and other organizations.

"A lot of things that we teach them that they just aren't familiar with, or it kind of opens their eyes, hey I haven't thought of that before," said Miller.

One local business that has spent thousands of dollars on increased security is the Refinery Barre Fitness Studios.

That includes smart locks controlled from behind the desk, or inside the studio.

"Having that door where we can be in our class and know that we are safe; I mean, just like when we're in our own home, we lock our door," said instructor Jessi Bevins.

Not only is the studio locked during class, but instructors can also access panic buttons for immediate help.

"If there was ever a situation where we felt unsafe, and we need to call the police, we just press the buttons and they're called, we don't have to make a phone call," said Bevins.

The studio uses one-way glass in front of the workout area for privacy, as well as security cameras.

"Since we're in such a busy place, it just allows us to feel safer," said Bevins.

Sue Dick, the president of the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, sent WCTV the following statement:

“Public safety is always a top concern for the business community in Tallahassee. In a time where there are many unique challenges in this realm, our Chamber has been proactive in partnering with law enforcement and sharing information on how to best participate in solutions that increase safety in the workplace. This year we hosted a forum on these topics that was attended by over 200 business leaders and we continue to push best practices to our members. We live in a great community but we do have challenges that are similar to other growing cities. Our job is to make sure our members understand and plan for all scenarios."

The active shooter trainings provided by TPD are free of charge; you can find more information here.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.