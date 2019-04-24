One year later, Gadsden stabbing victims "doing absolutely great"

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) –- Wednesday marks one year since a brutal attack on two children that rocked Gadsden County.

But a year out, there is much to smile about for the victims, their family and first responders who handled the case.

The young boys, 8-months and 20-months-old, were found critically injured in the bedroom of their home on Havana Highway. One had been stabbed with a knife, the other with a pair of scissors. Their mother, Carolyn Brown, is accused of the attack.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office has stayed in constant contact with the family and is following the boys’ progress closely.

“They're doing excellent,” Investigator Thomas Perkins told WCTV on the one year mark after the attack.

Perkins says he visited with the boys a couple months ago, who are now living with an aunt.

“They're running around playing. Doing great,” Perkins said. “It appears they’ve made a full recovery.”

Perkins calls that recovery a miracle.

Brown is charged with two counts of attempted murder. She was initially found incompetent because of mental health issues. Through ongoing treatment under the Department of Children and Families, she has been deemed competent.

Her case is now proceeding toward trial and Brown is due in court again on Friday.

