One year since Crawfordville Hwy road widening project began

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

July 1, 2019

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Night construction is beginning Monday, July 1st, on a major road improvement project.

The construction is on Highway 319 (Crawfordville Highway) in Wakulla County, from north of State Road 267 to the Leon County line.

It's been a full year since the construction project began.

The Florida Department of Transportation is widening Crawfordville Highway.

The existing two lane road will be four lanes.

Work also includes milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, and signage and pavement markings.

Wakulla County resident David Metcalf lives a mile near the construction. He says he's looking forward to the improvements.

"If they four-lane this out here, it'll make it easier to get on and get off. But, until they get it all fixed, it's kind of dangerous. It'll be good when they get it fixed, though." Metcalf said.

A new stormwater management facility is also being built, a non-paved trail off of C.J. Spears Road, and a water line and fire hydrants are being installed.

Gene Joyner lives near the Leon County line, near the construction. He says the road work makes it difficult and frustrating to get out of his driveway.

He said, "You can see right now it's moving pretty steady. From 7:30 to 9:00, sometimes you have to sit here for five to ten minutes to get out and go into town or go back south. It's a hoot."

The construction project is expected to be complete by winter 2020.

