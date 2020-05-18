OneBlood to test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — OneBlood says it is testing all blood donations for the COVID-19 antibody.

According to OneBlood, the test is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and will show if the donor's immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms.

Donors will receive results via the donor portal at OneBlood.org about two days after donating.

“The testing brings many benefits. In addition to donors learning if they have the antibody, OneBlood will be identifying additional people who can be COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors”, said Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

According to the blood center, plasma donors are able to hep critically ill coronavirus patients. Plasma that is rich with COVID-19 antibodies can be transfused into a patient fighting the virus and help boost their immune system, OneBlood says.

OneBlood says it began collecting and distributing convalescent plasma in April.

The antibody testing statistical information will be shared with public health officials, OneBlood says.

“OneBlood is working closely with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees M.D., to provide de-identified data on the number of people testing positive and the geographical location. This information will help in decision making for reopening the economy”, said Forbes.

All donors are required to set up an appointment to give blood. Appointments can be made online at the OneBlood website or by calling 1-888-9DONATE.

