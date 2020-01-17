OneRepublic to perform at TMH Golden Gala XXXVII

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and the TMH Foundation announced that the Grammy-nominated group OneRepublic will perform at their 37th Golden Gala.

The black-tie event, which is TMH's largest event every year, will take place on April 22, 2020 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

OneRepublic's Billboard hits include "Apolgize," "Counting Stars" and "Stop and Stare."

TMH's Golden Gala supports the hospital's mission of transforming care, advancing health and improving lives.

“For this year’s event, we are focusing awareness and using proceeds to help expand the services of the Walker Breast Center, which is an incredible asset to Tallahassee Memorial and our community,” Nigel Allen, President of the TMH Foundation, said. “This facility offers a full array of diagnostic and support services for detection and treatment of breast cancer in our region.”

Sharon Ewing Walker's story is familiar: She was a Tallahassee wife, mother and civic volunteer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1996, TMH says. After her first rounds of treatment, her cancer returned in 2002 and ultimately killed her in 2005.

Sharon's family and friends founded the Walker Breast Center in her memory to provide digital screening mammography and comprehensive breast health services to women of the Big Bend region.

“At Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, we are committed to advancing the health of our community and transforming the care we provide,” Mark O’Bryant, President & CEO of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, said. “Golden Gala is an annual opportunity to connect our community with an important aspect of that care. We are proud to be bringing awareness and funds for the Walker Breast Center this year.”

The American College of Radiology recognized the Walker Breast Center as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. It's the only center in the Big Bend region with that accolade. Additionally, it's the lone center in the area the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers accredited.

TMH says the center gives patients a warm, comforting environment with private changing rooms, relaxing cloth robes and one-on-one team from their medical team.

To purchase tables for TMH's Golden Gala XXXVII, visit its website.

