Ongoing Drought in South Georgia

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 24, 2020

LLOYD, Ga. (WCTV) -- Earnest Fulford grows cotton and peanuts on his farm in Lloyd, Georgia. The farm's been in the family for 75 years.

He says while drought conditions are improving, it may not be enough.

"The surface water is improving, but as far as to get this crop in we need good rains to kind of get the moisture deeper down," Fulford said.

The last three months saw below average rainfall, and September saw no measurable rain at all.

According to the latest weekly drought monitor issued by the University of Nebraska, most of Wakulla County and southern Leon and Jefferson counties are in a severe drought.

Farmers worry about what these dry conditions mean for the upcoming season.

"It's very worrisome, not knowing what's going to happen. Especially starting out in a deficit like this. I hope things change soon. I hope weather patterns change," Fulford said.

Fortunately, the drought seasonal outlook by the climate prediction center expects the drought to improve this spring.

