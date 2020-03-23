Online classes begin at FSU

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University students started remote learning Monday.

Last Tuesday, the State University System announced the rest of the spring semester will be taught online at all public Florida universities. Those classes began Monday at Florida State.

During Monday's Board of Trustees meeting, President John Thrasher said the transition was a success, but some classes, like labs, are still being developed.

"We have a program called Zoom, and it works... It gets everybody participating in a class to dial in, their picture can come up, they have a microphone when they're called on by the professor. It's a unique type of program that seems to be working," Thrasher said. "Obviously it doesn't work for everything. There are some classes, labs and things like that, the professors are having to do some innovative things to make sure that the content that they want to get across is still there."

President Thrasher says the university is still working out different ways to celebrate spring graduates after commencement ceremonies were cancelled. University officials expect to have more details in the next week.

On Monday, the Board of Trustees also approved a request from the Research Foundation to dedicate $2.5 million for an Incubator Facility. The new $17 million space would serve as a wet lab/dry lab in Innovation Park. University officials say Leon County and the City of Tallahassee are also expected to contribute $2.5 million to the project. Barring any unexpected delays caused by COVID-19, the university expects construction to begin in about 18 months.

