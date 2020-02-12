Online dating intel - everything you need to know

By: Ivanhoe Newswire

February 12, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Dating in the 21st century is all about finding the right fit online. But if you’re new to the game, the process can be tricky. From creating an effective profile to understanding the cyber lingo, you might feel overwhelmed.

Today, 40% of Americans use online dating websites in hopes of finding a match. If you’re thinking of giving it a try, first find a site or app that caters to your interests or age range. You can also read reviews to see how others rated them.

Next comes your profile.

Do be honest about yourself and use positive descriptions. Also, do include a profile pic. One survey found 52% of members on one dating site wouldn’t even open a profile without a picture. Don’t include grammar or spelling errors, and don’t use sexual innuendo. One survey found it’s the number one dating profile turnoff.

There’s also online terminology that you might want to know.

For instance, being “Kanye’d” means your date spent the entire time talking about themselves. “White Clawing” refers to staying with someone you find boring only because they’re attractive. And “Dial-toned” means someone gives you their number but never replies after you text them.

A couple of other popular terms: “Glamboozled” means you got all dressed up for a date only to be stood up. And “Eclipsing” implies someone you’re dating suddenly takes up the same interests as you.

Copyright 2020 Ivanhoe Newswire. All rights reserved.