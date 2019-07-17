Online project chronicles Apollo 11 mission in real time

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

As the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, which put the first humans on the surface of the moon, one website is dedicated to capturing all events of the launch in real time.

Developed by Ben Feist, ApolloInRealTime includes everything from footage of mission control television and onboard film footage to onboard audio and post-mission commentary, helping document the launch and landing of the Apollo 11 crew.

